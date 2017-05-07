A peak inside what could be Canada's portrait gallery

Sir Winston Churchill’s trademark scowl is here, so is the penetrating gaze of Major General James Wolfe.



But inside Library and Archives Canada’s preservation centre in Gatineau, in climate controlled, highly secured vaults there are other faces of Canada’s history.

There are immigrants in the 1890’s hoping to enter Canada, a painting of the Dionne quintuplets, the oldest photographic image of an Indigenous person and the art collection of former prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King.

These items, along with over 20,000 paintings and four million photographs, are the available collection for a national portrait gallery if Canada ever decides to open one.



Public Services and Procurement Canada are expected to announce later this year what they will do with the long vacant building at 100 Wellington Street, across from Parliament Hill, which was once proposed as a portrait gallery.



A public survey done last fall rated the gallery first, but attracted responses mostly from the capital region. When the survey was reweighted to reflect Canada as a whole, the gallery drops to fifth out of six choices.



Despite those results, 55 Canadian senators signed an open letter last month endorsing a gallery.

One of those signatories, Senator Doug Black said it’s an opportunity to tell Canada’s story.

“In terms of cultural life and national life, stories matter,” he said. “There is no better way to tell a story than through a picture.”

Madeleine Trudeau, a curator and archivist with Library and Archives Canada, said by “historical accident” the gallery tells a wide encompassing story.

“We have never been the collection that the Smithsonian or the National Portrait Gallery in London have been, that it’s all about super important men.”

She said that album of immigrants from the 1890’s can tell you a lot about Canada’s past.

“We don’t know who they are, but no one would argue that they’re not extremely important for understanding the history of our country.”



One of the immigrant photographs shows a young man with a serious leg problem, Trudeau said that photograph tells you a lot about early immigration.

“He wasn’t allowed into the country.”

MacKenzie King’s art collection holds some of the archives oldest paintings and Trudeau said even though the paintings aren’t all Canadian they tell a Canadian story.

“He collected portraits and we preserve these items because they tell us a lot about that prime minister.”



The archive lends its collection out regularly to museums across the country.

The Glenbow museum in Calgary will have a regular exhibit over the next five years, but that will only begin to scratch the surface of what the public could see.