'Our priority is not our home anymore. It’s other people': thousands volunteer to help flood victims

In Constance Bay, in Ottawa’s west end, resident Melissa Lepage was among more than a dozen people working hard to stack sandbags around a neighbour’s house, even using a canoe to transport sandbags across the flooded lawn.

Lepage had been forced to evacuate her own home across the street Friday night, along with her husband, three of her five kids who still lived at home, her mother, three dogs and two cats.

“We lost everything downstairs. We couldn’t keep up with it. The water was just coming up,” Lepage said, adding the insurance company has already told her family it won’t cover the damages. “We’re living paycheque to paycheque. We won’t have money to fix the house.”

She is staying with a cousin in Kempville, but has been back every day to help neighbours try to save their homes.

“Our priority is not our home anymore. It’s other people,” she said.

In Gatineau, more than 1500 volunteers came out Sunday to fill sandbags at the Campeau arena. While in Ottawa, there were dozens of volunteers at three incident commands.

On Trim Road, in Orleans more than 30 people were out with their families filling sandbags for residents in Rockland, more than 15 kilometers away.

After reading Facebook posts asking for volunteers, Michelle Belanger brought her husband and 10-year-old daughter to fill up sandbags.

“We like to instill being a community helper and how, when we do one good deed for someone, they’ll do it for us one day.”

Miled Haddad owns a towing company in Orleans. On Sunday, he borrowed a 21-foot flatbed truck and filled it with close to a hundred sandbags to take to Clarence-Rockland. He said no one was paying him to do the work, but he felt he needed to be there.