Weekend fires in Ottawa leave three adults, two cats homeless
Damage to two homes in Riverside South and Carlington.
An overnight fire on Saturday morning on 2789 Springland Drive has left three adults temporarily homeless.
Fire services received multiple 911 calls for smoke and fire visible from a garage attached to a two storey home near Mooney’s Bay. On arrival firefighters declared a working fire and had the main fire under control around 2 a.m. The final was fully out before 3 a.m.
There were no injuries during the fire and an estimated $75,000 in damages. Three adults living in the home have been displaced along with two cats.
Firefighters were called to a second fire on Sunday morning at 1053 Merivale Road at 6 a.m., with smoke coming out of a unit on the building’s third floor. The fire was extinguished in less than an hour, and no one was injured.
A fire services investigator is still determining the cause.