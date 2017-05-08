City hosting town halls to help residents with flood damage

Mayor Jim Watson opened his press conference Monday by thanking first responders and volunteers who worked tirelessly over the weekend to help residents affected by the flood.

“I’ve watched neighbours help neighbours fill sandbags, I’ve also heard firsthand stories of neighbours checking in on each other to make sure they’re safe,” said Watson. “You’re not alone, the city and your neighbours are here to help.”

As of Monday, in the City of Ottawa, 310 homes have been impacted by the flooding and 75 families have been displaced.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority released a statement Monday morning saying that the high waters have stabilized and are expected to peak by this afternoon.

It will take several days for the water to recede, according to the authority.

Meanwhile the city is already turning its attention to recovery efforts, which will become urgent as the water levels fall and people try to recover their homes and prevent further damage.

City manager Steve Kanellakos said the transition between flooding and aftermath recovery will happen quickly.

“We know from the experiences of other municipalities that the immediate issues for people will be concern for health and safety, drinking water, air quality and debris,” he said.

Volunteers will be needed for the next three weeks, and are being co-ordinated by the city. Helpers can register online.

The city is hosting three information sessions for affected residents that will help connect them to both local and provincial help.

The town halls will take place tomorrow, at the following times: