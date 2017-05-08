Flooding closes many buildings in Gatineau

Water levels remained relatively stable overnight Sunday, but much of the City of Gatineau was closed Monday morning.

The city has asked that, whenever possible, employers allow residents to work from home in order to reduce traffic on the roads.

All federal office buildings in Gatineau are closed, and the Treasury Board has advised all federal public servants to stay home if they normally travel to their offices via the interprovincial bridges, or if they work in Gatineau.

“With the flood situation continuing to worsen in many regions of Ontario and Quebec, the top priority is the safety and security of employees and those in the affected communities,” reads a Treasury Board statement.

Municipal buildings across the city are closed, including all service centres, all branches of the public library, the centre sportif, centre aquatique Lucien-Houlse and Centre aquatique Paul-Pelletier, and the Maison du citoyen, except for the municipal court.

The Western Quebec School Board (WQSB) has also closed all schools and training centres for adults in Aylmer, Hull, Gatineau, Onslow and Chelsea.

For residents who do need to go out, Gatineau is advising motorists to “avoid driving around unnecessarily to let emergency vehicles pass through.”

Instead, it is encouraging everyone to use public transit and has made the STO free on the entire network until further notice.

Dozens of streets are still closed, including Highway 50 Westbound (to downtown), between De La Gappe Boulevard and Montcalm Street, and Eastbound (to Buckingham and Masson-Angers), between Montcalm Street and Highway 5.