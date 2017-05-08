Flooding: How you can help

Since flooding began in the region nearly a week ago, thousands of residents have stepped up to volunteer for the emergency efforts.

In Gatineau, more than 1,200 people volunteered to fill sandbags on Monday at the Campeau arena, at 165 Rue des Sables.

The City of Gatineau is asking anyone over the age of 12 who wishes to volunteer to fill sandbags to go to the Campeau arena with a shovel and gloves.

Since May 4, thousands of volunteers have prepared more than 52,000 sandbags, according to Gatineau officials.

In Ottawa, the city has said volunteers will be needed for the next three weeks for both flooding prevention and recovery work. Residents who wish to help out can register online on in person at one of three Incident Command Centres. City staff will coordinate the efforts.

Mayor Jim Watson said it may take the city a little bit of time to get back to everyone.

“We’re a little overwhelmed. There have been over 400 that applied in the first hour or so, which is a great problem to have,” he said.