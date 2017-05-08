More closures Tuesday as ‘historic’ flooding continues in region

For the second day in a row, federal buildings in Gatineau will be closed on Tuesday, and the Treasury Board is advising all federal public servants to stay home if they normally travel to their offices via the interprovincial bridges.

In fact, governments on both sides of the river are asking residents to stay off the bridges to maintain access for emergency vehicles.

As of Monday afternoon, 805 people and 459 homes had been evacuated in Gatineau. Meanwhile in Ottawa, 310 homes have been impacted by the flooding and 75 families have been displaced.

In Cumberland, in the east of Ottawa, resident Michel Bourbonnais asked Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne about the decision to cut power to many homes in his neighbourhood. He said the water had come up on three sides of his house and he needed power to run the sump pumps, now he was relying on a generator.

Meanwhile, his wife, Maggie, told Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson that she had to be treated on Monday for carbon monoxide exposure by first responders on the scene.

Dozens of roads will stay closed on Tuesday on both sides of the river.

In Gatineau, the STO is free until further notice to encourage residents to take public transit and not drive on the roads. While, some municipals buildings, including all branches of the public library will also remain closed until further notice.

A dozen schools in the Western Quebec School Board (WQSB) also remain closed in Aylmer, Hull, Gatineau, and Chelsea. Schools in Onslow have reopened.