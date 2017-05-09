City officials hear concerns about dams during flood town hall

Mayor Jim Watson said he knows a lot of people have questions about the dam system and what it may mean for flooding victims.

He was speaking during the first information session for residents affected by the flood held in Ottawa Tuesday.

“We are obviously concerned about what any action downriver will have here in Ottawa and down further below,” he said, explaining the city works closely with the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board to monitor the river. “They’re not going to do something that’s going to do damage to our community and the communities below.”

There are about 50 dams along the Ottawa River, all of which are co-ordinated by the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board. It is made up of members of the governments of Canada, Quebec and Ontario, and has the stated goal of providing protection from flooding.

Nobody from the board returned multiple requests for comment Tuesday, but a message on their voicemail said: “Peak flood levels have been reached on all sections of the main stem of the Ottawa River… No significant precipitation is expected over the next few days and no significant releases from upstream dams are planned.”

Those releases upstream matter because the Ottawa River is part of a network of waterways that flow from Lake Ontario into the St Lawrence River. A 32-turbine dam near Cornwell, Ont. controls the outflow of water from Lake Ontario.

A joint-Canadian-U.S. board, known as the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, specifies the outflow released by that dam, the Moses-Saunders power dam.

“It controls the outflow from Lake Ontario, but nowhere do we control the water levels because that’s all up to the rain and to the flow coming down from Lake Erie and all the rivers that join the system,” said Gail Faveri, the Canadian secretary for the board.