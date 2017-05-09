Coroner announces inquest for inmate who died at Ottawa jail

A coroner’s inquest will be held into the death of an inmate at the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre last year.



Dr. David Eden, the regional coroner, announced Tuesday they would hold an inquest into the death of Yousef Mohammed Hussein. The coroner’s act makes an inquest mandatory in these circumstances.



Hussein is believed to have committed suicide at the detention centre, where he was facing a lengthy wait for trial on multiple charges of sexual assault.