CRA and Ottawa mayor promote tax breaks for flood victims

Mayor Jim Watson is proposing that flood victims be allowed to wait until the end of the year to pay their property taxes.

A statement released Tuesday said Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais and Bay ward Coun. Mark Taylor will introduce a motion to city council that would allow affected residents to defer their payments until Dec. 7.

In a statement, Watson said the break will allow residents to “focus on rebuilding their lives and properties.”

If the direction is approved on Wednesday, the deferral program will be created in the next month and come back to council for final approval.

The federal government is also offering some tax relief to flood victims.

On Tuesday the Canada Revenue Agency released a statement reminding residents that they can apply for relief in cases of natural disasters.

Flood victims can make their requests online or by calling the CRA at 1-800-959-8281 for individual inquiries and at 1-800-959-5525 for business inquiries.

The CRA considers the requests on a case-by-case basis.