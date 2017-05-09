‘Document everything,’ residents told at flood info sessions

Residents affected by flooding in Ottawa heard Tuesday that they should begin documenting everything, as long as it’s safe to do so.

During the first of three flood information sessions held Tuesday, Stephen Seller, municipal advisor with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, told residents to take photos of damage, keep receipts for out-of-pocket expenses incurred, and talk to their insurance companies to document what will and will not be covered.

They will need this information to access the province’s Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program, he said, adding that it does not matter whether the damage was caused by overland flooding or groundwater seepage.

“As long as the damage was not insurable, so not covered under insurance, so not a sewage backup, or something of that nature, then overland flooding or seepage would be largely the same,” he said.

The program covers primary residences only and does not cover seasonal residences or cottages.

The provincial program helps victims of natural disasters by covering some of the cost of emergency expenses and costs to repair or replace essential property.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs makes the decision on whether or not to activate the program after a natural disaster occurs.

Once it is activated, residents have 120 days to make a claim.

Seller said the program has not yet been activated in Ottawa and he did not have information on when the Minister will make a decision.

“We’re still gathering as much information as we can on impacts, the number of people out of their homes,” he said.