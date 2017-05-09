Four new Ottawa grocery stores approved to sell beer and cider
Eight area stores originally got the green light from the province in December 2015.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Ontario government has approved 76 new grocery stores to sell beer and cider, including four new locations in Ottawa.
The new stores include Moncion's Your Independent Grocer on River Road, the Farm Boy at 1642 Merivale Rd., the Farm Boy 3033 Woodroffe Ave. and the Walmart Supercentre at 2210 Bank St.
Beer and cider will be available at the new locations starting June 30.
The new locations will be in addition to the eight Ottawa grocers approved to sell alcohol in December 2015 as part of an Ontario government pilot project.
Most Popular
-
Former neighbour tells jury he saw bloody, unmoving man in William Sandeson's apartment
-
-
How a call from President Trump's son-in-law started a scramble on NAFTA
-
Pollster predicts minority government as B.C. Election Day arrives, contenders in dead heat