Four new Ottawa grocery stores approved to sell beer and cider

Eight area stores originally got the green light from the province in December 2015.

Beer has been available in select Ontario grocery stores since late 2015.

The Ontario government has approved 76 new grocery stores to sell beer and cider, including four new locations in Ottawa.

The new stores include Moncion's Your Independent Grocer on River Road, the Farm Boy at 1642 Merivale Rd., the Farm Boy 3033 Woodroffe Ave. and the Walmart Supercentre at 2210 Bank St.

Beer and cider will be available at the new locations starting June 30.

The new locations will be in addition to the eight Ottawa grocers approved to sell alcohol in December 2015 as part of an Ontario government pilot project.

