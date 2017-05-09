Four new Ottawa grocery stores approved to sell beer and cider

The Ontario government has approved 76 new grocery stores to sell beer and cider, including four new locations in Ottawa.

The new stores include Moncion's Your Independent Grocer on River Road, the Farm Boy at 1642 Merivale Rd., the Farm Boy 3033 Woodroffe Ave. and the Walmart Supercentre at 2210 Bank St.

Beer and cider will be available at the new locations starting June 30.