Government offices in Gatineau to reopen Wednesday
Schools also welcome back students after high waters forced closures.
As the waters begin to recede, government offices in Gatineau will reopen on Wednesday.
The federal government told workers on Monday and Tuesday to stay home if they travelled to Gatineau or over inter-provincial bridges because of the high water levels.
Municipal offices in Gatineau will also reopen on Wednesday
Schools in the area will also reopen on Wednesday with the Western Quebec School Board announcing Tuesday that classes would return.
The Ottawa River has reached its peak according to the river regulation and planning board and is expected to slowly recede over the next week.