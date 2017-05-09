Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up: Senators-Rangers, Game 6

Craig Anderson outduelled Henrik Lundqvist, while Erik Karlsson played an inspirational game, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. With the win, the Senators become the first team to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final, advancing for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2007.

There were several keys to victory.

1. Anderson made 37 saves, including 14 in the final period, in which it felt as if the Rangers were on a 20-minute power play. The Senators netminder was his team’s top penalty killer, stopping nine shots during four penalty kills. Anderson’s rebound control was on point all game.

2. Anderson called Karlsson “the best player in the world” and he may not be far off. The Senators’ captain limped off the ice at game’s end, but not before putting on an extraordinary performance.

3. After blocking a shot by the Rangers’ Nick Holden, Karlsson started a rush that led to the team’s first tally. His eventual shot was tipped by Mike Hoffman.

4. The 26-year-old all-star defenceman now has two goals and 13 points in the post-season after potting the Senators third marker — the eventual game winner — off a nifty Bobby Ryan pass.

5. Karlsson was also plus 4, playing 28:44 in total. He was on the ice for more than six of the final eight minutes.

6. The Senators had needed secondary scoring earlier in this series as many top-six forwards consistently failed to find their scoring touch. In the last two games, though, they received solid contributions from the top guns: Mike Hoffman and Mark Stone each netted a pair. Derick Brassard and Kyle Turris added singles.

7. Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s empty-netter was his sixth goal of the series, equalling Martin Havlat’s mark versus the Lightning in 2006.

8. The Senators opened the scoring for the first time in six games, forcing the Rangers to play from behind all game.

9. Chris Kreider’s goal 53 seconds into the third frame had the Senators on their heels for the remainder of regulation. Kreider was the Blueshirts’ most dangerous player, buzzing around the net all evening.

10. Former Senator Mika Zibanejad notched one goal and an assist in a losing cause.



11. Lundqvist, who entered the game having won 10 of 11 games at home when the Rangers were facing elimination, took the loss.