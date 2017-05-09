NCC unveils plans for next 50 years

The National Capital Commission’s vision for Ottawa in the future includes a revamped 24 Sussex Dr., a national portrait gallery and botanical gardens, and a permanent centre to celebrate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Whether the government will support any of those projects with the budget to make them happen, however, remains an open question.



The NCC unveiled its 50-year plan for the capital on Tuesday morning, which along with new monuments and museums calls for a greener capital with more park space and more trails in Gatineau Park.

NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson said the plan is meant to offer a blueprint for what Ottawa could look like down the road. He said the plan was developed with a lot of public consultation.



“It’s the people’s plan. It’s what people felt where the priorities and I think it has that character,” he said.



The plan is more specific than previous iterations, with 17 milestone projects they hope to accomplish over the next 50 years.

Kristmanson said they believe a plan like this is possible and some of the work is already happening.

“Obviously, the first big priority is already underway and that’s the renewal of the parliamentary precinct.”



Both the portrait gallery and the botanical gardens have been discussed before, but have not received significant funds.The gallery is one of several options the government is considering for 100 Wellington St., but no announcement has been made.

The NCC’s decision to put the gallery in the plan has no influence on the decision over 100 Wellington, but Kristmanson said those making the decision should know Canadians support the idea.

“I think those discussing a possible portrait gallery could take courage from the fact that Canadians favoured it.”



The government has also yet to make any decision on what to do with 24 Sussex Drive, the prime minister’s official residence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family did not move into the official residence when he came to office to allow the possibility of a much-needed overhaul to the building to take place.