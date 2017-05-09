Ottawa's largest mural to celebrate Inuit community in Vanier

The Vanier BIA is going big with it’s latest mural project, set to be the largest mural in Ottawa.

Mique Michelle and Kalkidan Assefa are the two Ottawa artists behind the design, which incorporates animals of the north into an illustration of a woman with long colourful hair.

The imagery – which includes a seal, an arctic char and a whale – is meant to be a tribute to Vanier’s Inuit population.

“It’s celebrating diversity but also celebrating and acknowledging the land we’re on and making sure that we’re aware of their history and our history,” said Michelle, who lives in Vanier nearby the 261 Montreal Road mural site.

Michelle said she’s been eyeing the large wall for a project for almost a decade, and had always wanted to collaborate with Assefa.

The mural is being unveiled on June 10 at a community event that involves art, entertainment, food, drink and live music.