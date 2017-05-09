Presto cards coming to Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto, but not Ottawa yet

Metrolinx, the provincial agency that manages Presto cards, will start offering Presto cards at some Shoppers Drug Mart stores.

The $6-electronic fare cards can be loaded to pay for transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and Ottawa.

They will be on sale at 10 Shoppers stores in Toronto, starting this week, as part of a pilot program, Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said Monday.

Vanessa Barrasa, a spokesperson with Metrolinx, said that at the moment the cards will not be available at any stores in Ottawa.

“We have plans to roll it out further, but exact locations have not been looked and have not been determined,” Barrasa, explaining the stores in Toronto are being used as a trial and the agency plans to expand the program before the end of 2017.