City treasurer tasked with planning tax relief plan for flood victims

City council approved a motion Wednesday that would allow property owners affected by flood damage to defer some municipal taxes.

The final due date for property tax bills is June 15, but Mayor Jim Watson has suggested giving flood victims until the end of the year to pay their property taxes.

“It’s a modest measure, but I know from dealing with residents affected by the flood that every little bit helps,” he said on Wednesday.

Council voted to direct the city treasurer to begin identifying flooded properties, most in West Carleton, Cumberland and Bay Ward. The treasurer will report back to councillors within 30 days with a full tax deferral program.

The final plan will go to committee for approval first, before it gets city council’s final blessing.

The motion was introduced by Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais and Bay ward Coun. Mark Taylor.

West Carleton Coun. Eli El-Chantiry recused himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest, since he has a cottage affected by the flooding.