Infrastructure bank now looking for the right person

Now that Canada’s Infrastructure Bank has a home the government is looking for a new person to run it.

Minister Amarjeet Sohi announced earlier this week that the bank would be located in Toronto and that they were now looking for a board and a CEO to run it, even while the legislation to create it is still working through parliament.

The bank aims to take at least $35 billion in government funding, use it to attract investment from pension funds and institutional investors, all to create more infrastructure.



Mark Romoff, president and CEO of the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships, said the government will need someone with a diversified experience, but that experience in the financial sector will be key.



But that won’t be the only thing the bank will need.

“Strong knowledge of Canadian federalism, regional needs, northern and Indigenous knowledge are other assets that should be rounded out in the senior leadership of the bank,” he said.

Romoff said someone with experience building major projects is important, but the government should cast a wide net when it is trying to find the right people.

“My belief is you don’t rule out anyone without that experience at this stage if they are bringing a different set of skills that would allow them to get the bank off the ground.”



Sohi has faced some criticism from Calgary and Montreal who had both helped the government would locate the bank in those cities.



Speaking to reporters earlier this week, he said the bank isn’t going to build infrastructure so much as put the money together to get it built and in that vein Toronto makes sense.



“It’s not the role of the bank to build infrastructure or procure infrastructure. It’s just to bring players together to better finance the infrastructure through the mobilisation of private capital.”

Romoff said they believe Toronto was the right call.