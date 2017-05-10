NCC pushes for Gatineau Transit link in 50-year-plan

The National Capital Commission’s vision for the future of the region includes a transit link between Ottawa and Gatineau and the commission’s CEO is hopeful that idea is close.

The transit link is identified as a significant project they would like to see completed, in the NCC’s 50-year plan unveiled on Tuesday.

NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson said he’s hopeful that change will happen.



“There is huge interest in this now,” he said.

Kristmanson said mayors in Ottawa and Gatineau are talking about the issue and the Prince of Wales Bridge remains there as a possibility.

“They’re discussing it more than any two other mayors ever have.”



Ottawa council voted earlier this year to have the city start conversations with Gatineau on a link. Currently, 60,000 commuters per day travel between the two cities on a typical weekday.



The NCC included the idea of a link in their 50-year-plan, which also calls for a national botanical gardens, a portrait gallery and a new facility celebrating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The document is entirely aspirational with no funding for any of these projects. The NCC would not fund a transit link, but Kristmanson said they could help with assembling the required land.



He said they put it into the plan because they believe it’s important and even though progress is being made, it could move further ahead.

“We’re a region we have two sides of the river and the more they work together the more viable our region will be,” he said. “All of these things are heading in the right direction, but we would like to see even further emphasis put on it.

The NCC plan also talks briefly about the possibility of another car bridge across the Ottawa River, but concludes the current ones are enough for now.

In the plan it said if that were to change the NCC would work with both provinces and both municipalities.