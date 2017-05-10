Ottawa police lay child pornography charges

Ottawa police have charged a 66-year-old man with child pornography following a tip that came in through Pinterest.



Police got the information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that had received the tips through the Pinterest social media site.



The tips indicated an IP address in the Heron Park area of Ottawa had uploaded images of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed on a home Tuesday and police found several digital devices.

David BIGGS, 66-years-old, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.