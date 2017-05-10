News / Ottawa

Ottawa Police respond to gun call

Man facing multiple charges stemming from incident.

Ottawa police arrested a 58-year-old man following gun call.

Ottawa Police have a charged a 58-year-old Ottawa man after a shot was fired at a home in the Gloucester area.

Police were called on May 5, at about 6:15 p.m. after a shots fired call. They set up a permiter outside the house on Ramsayville Road, but the man came out and was arrested.

The Guns and Gang unit then executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and located seven firearms as well as ammunition.

Jocelyn Simard, 58, is facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon with more charges expected.

