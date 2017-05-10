Ottawa setting up information centres in flood areas

The City of Ottawa is opening four information centres Wednesday to help residents impacted by flooding.

City staff will be at each site to provide information to help residents with recovery efforts, including answering questions about city resources or how to access the proper department.

Red Cross and Salvation Army representatives will also be available.

The information centres will be open on Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations: