Ottawa setting up information centres in flood areas
Four centres will open Wednesday and city staff will be on site
The City of Ottawa is opening four information centres Wednesday to help residents impacted by flooding.
City staff will be at each site to provide information to help residents with recovery efforts, including answering questions about city resources or how to access the proper department.
Red Cross and Salvation Army representatives will also be available.
The information centres will be open on Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Locations:
- Community Hall at the R.J. Kennedy Arena, 1115 Dunning Road (Cumberland)
- Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre East Parking Lot, 102 Greenview Avenue (Britannia)
- Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Drive (Woodlawn)
- Fitzroy Harbour Community Centre, 100 Clifford Campbell Street (Fitzroy Harbour)