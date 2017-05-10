Science Minister Kirsty Duncan demands more diversity from universities

Canada’s science minister is telling universities to hit targets for diversity in their research chairs or risk losing the millions of dollars in funding that come with them.



Minister Kirsty Duncan said new results show universities are not doing enough to ensure the prestigious research chairs reflect Canada’s diversity.

“I have been clear in the past that the numbers are dismal,” she said. “These were voluntary targets that were developed over a decade ago and the universities have not met them.”

The chairs are positions funded by the federal government through national research councils that offer the opportunity for universities to attract top talent.



There are 1,615 positions across the country and currently 483 are women. Visibly minorities, Indigenous peoples and those with disabilities are also underrepresented.

Locally, the University of Ottawa has 55 research chairs currently with 14 women and Carleton University has 23 chairs and nine women in those seats. Both schools have few visible minorities in the positions.

The research chairs go through a peer review process and Duncan said if they aren’t meeting equality and diversity targets they will lose out.



“If the university continues to fail to meet their equity and diversity targets, they will not get peer review and they will not get their funding.”

Duncan said pushing for more diversity won’t dilute the quality of the talent Canada gets through the program and will only improve the research being done.

“We know that when we encourage diversity we bring different perspectives, different ideas, different experiences.”



Amir Attaran, a University of Ottawa professor who did hold a research chair and is now suing the university for discrimination, said he’s pessimistic about whether there will be real change.

“The minister is on the right track, but the bureaucrats involved are some of the most intransigent I have ever encountered.”

He said there has been a long opportunity for change and nothing has happened. He’s not confident the minister will be able to change minds.