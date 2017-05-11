Two Ottawa paramedics able to access PTSD support since law change

At least two Ottawa paramedics have been able access treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since a change in provincial law last year made the process easier for first Responders.

In April 2016, Ontario passed the Supporting Ontario’s First Responders Act, which amended the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act. The new law recognizes PTSD in first responders as equal to any other injury they might suffer and presumes that the condition is caused by the job, which allows paramedics who have been diagnosed to access provincial benefits

Antoine Deschamps, spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Services, said there may be more paramedics who received support under the new law.

“Post-traumatic stress (presents) a lot problems including difficulty sleeping, difficulty concentrating,” he said, adding that before the law change it was difficult to access support from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board. “Now with this law. It makes it way smoother to go through the motions.”

As part of the new legislation, the Ministry of Labour required emergency services to submit a PTSD Plan.

According to Ottawa's submitted plan, paramedics in the city have had access to an Employee Assistance Plan since 1982. Assistance was reviewed and expanded in 2013, and a Psychologically Healthy Workplace Roadmap was implemented in 2015. Supports under the employee assistance plan include a peer support program; Max, a two-year-old therapy dog; mental health training for all staff; and a family component during new-hire training to teach families what they should watch for.

Deschamps said the peer support team started in 2000, and now has 14 members and they will check in whenever a paramedic responds to a particularly stressful call. He said they will have a chat with them as they are writing their reports to see what supports they need. If appears they need further help they may plan confidential conversation sessions and then move on from there.

Deschamps said other jurisdictions have been able to use Ottawa’s plan as a model and Lorraine Downey, the team leader for peer support program, spoke to 15 services across Ontario in the last year.