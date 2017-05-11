Ottawa 2017 clarifies that Inspiration Village performers will be paid

Ottawa 2017 is clarifying that it does intend to pay artists performing inside Inspiration Village, after a call out went up on the website offering “exposure” to performers instead of money.

“We apologize for this very unfortunate mistake,” said Guy Laflamme, executive director of Ottawa 2017. “That’s not our approach and we apologize for the confusion."

“We are remunerating artists when we ask for specific performers,” he said. “I’m definitely not the kind of person encouraging not compensating artists. We want to set the record straight.”

Laflamme said the wording on the website, which offered the stage as a place to “promote your talent, gain national exposure and be part of something special” was changed as soon as the error was caught.

Local artist Marie Bilodeau, who complained about the wording on her blog, said she’s relieved to hear artists will be paid. She still wants to know the ratio of paid performers to amateur acts.

“I’m really happy to hear that,” she said. “Errors do happen, they definitely do, and Ottawa isn’t the worst at compensating artists.”

Bilodeau said the best part about the error is the fact that the discussion is taking place.