Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, May 12 – 14

1. Tulip Festival

Ottawa’s tulips can’t be beat by snow or frost. This weekend kicks off the annual festival, which lasts until May 22. The colourful varieties will be blooming all over the capital, but events are concentrated in Commissioners Park and Lansdowne Park.

2. Bird Day

Saturday is for the birds. Bring your binoculars to Brewer Park to join expert naturalists on a guided bird walk, a bird-banding demonstration and live birds-of-prey shows. The event officially starts at 10:00 a.m., but things kick off at 8:00 a.m. Entry is free.

3. Ottawa Children’s Festival

The Ottawa Children’s Festival is bringing all kinds of fun to the lawn of the Canadian War Museum this weekend from May 10 until May 14. Performing arts and interactive shows are the highlight of the festival, but there will also be rock climbing, a musical instrument “petting show” and archery.

4. Ottawa Comiccon

Riverdale, Harry Potter, Dr. Who, Gotham, X-Men: no matter your fandom, you’ll find something interesting at Ottawa Comiccon this weekend. The event takes place at the EY Centre from Friday to Sunday, with special guests, cosplay and vendors.

5. Hell or High Water