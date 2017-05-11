"Floating conversation" comes to an end after 10-day canoe journey to downtown Ottawa

More than 70 people paddled heritage canoes on Ottawa's historic waterway on Thursday to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday and promote reconciliation.

The Connected by Canoe Journey was a partnership between Peterborough’s Canadian Canoe Museum and Community Foundations of Canada.

The project uses the canoe “as a vessel for community-building, environmental stewardship, reconciliation, and conversations about Canada, past, present and future” according to the museum.

A core group of 16 paddlers left Kingston on May 3, travelling eight days in a 36-foot freight canoe through Westport, Perth, Smiths Falls, Merrickville, Kemptville and Manotick.

Along the 211-kilometre journey the paddlers met with high school students, local politicians and residents to talk about reconciliation and Canada’s 150th anniversary.

On Thursday the group was joined by more heritage canoes, representing styles of canoe craft from across the country.

“If you think you’re going on a canoe trip this morning, you’re only partly right,” said James Raffan, director of the Canadian Canoe Museum, before the final leg into downtown Ottawa.

“We’ve been paddling, but I think it’s more a floating conversation about the future of Canada,” he said.