Ottawa reviewing policies after March for Life flag raised at city hall

A flag supporting an anti-abortion event was raised at city hall Wednesday morning only to be taken down by 3 p.m.

Now Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is asking the city clerk and solicitor Rick O’Connor to review the city’s proclamation and flag-raising policies.

The controversy started after the city proclaimed March for Life Day, coinciding with the March for Life rally, an anti-abortion event that happens every year in Ottawa on May 11.

Though the city has made the same proclamation before, this year’s ceremony included the raising of a flag bearing the words “National March for Life” on one of the flagpoles in front of city hall.

Several city councillors signed a letter demanding the flag be taken down, writing they were “outraged” a flag representing a “personal conviction to restrict a women’s right to safe and legal abortion is flying on the grounds of City Hall.”

They councillors also pointed to the city’s policy not to issue proclamations on matters that represent an individual conviction.

This is the first time the city approved the flag raising alongside the March for Life proclamation, according to O’Connor.

In a memo to city councillors, O’Connor apologized, saying a review found the request was made by an individual: “This does not meet the criteria, and when this was discovered, the flag was taken down under my authority.”

However, he said the request from the group for the proclamation “met the test” of the city’s Office of the Protocol to ensure policies are interpreted “without a political lens and in keeping with the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

Jeff Gunnarson of the Campaign Life Coalition, the group that requested for the proclamation and flag raising, criticized the city for taking down the flag, saying it breached the group’s right to free expression.