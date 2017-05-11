Ottawa Senators bandwagon filling up for Round 3

Another successful round appears to have finally turned up the heat on playoff fever for the Ottawa Senators.



Before the second round against the New York Rangers, tickets for a home game were available on online seller StubHub for $57.50, but the cheapest ticket for the first round game against the Pittsburgh Penguins has already reached $105.



The most expensive seat at the Canadian Tire Centre is currently listed for $2,000, while the most expensive ticket for the Rangers series was $325.

John Couse, owner of the Lieutenant's Pump on Elgin, said he’s definitely noticed more interest from fans.

“We have much bigger crowds than we did in the first round for sure.”



He said the night Jean-Gabriel Pageau led the team to victory with a four-goal performance got a lot of people invested.



“The game that Pageau scored four goals was I think the turning point,” he said. “After that game we have seen a lot of enthusiasm. It’s great.”

Couse said people are generally excited about the team and surprised to see them going so deep into the playoffs.