Ottawa yacht club has been without a lease since 1994

An Ottawa yacht club has been on a month-to-month lease with the National Capital Commission for decades, as the two sides try to come to terms on a new rent rate for the riverside property.
The Britannia Yacht Club has been without a longer-term lease since 1994 and the NCC is still trying to negotiate a new one with the club, which has existed for 125 years.
Through an access to information request, Metro obtained a market-value assessment of the property that the NCC did in 2013. The assessment valued the property at $675,000.
It also suggested that annual rents for properties typically come in at between seven and 10 per cent of their market value.
At seven per cent the club would pay $47,250 a year, but according to the appraisal it was paying $19,787 in 2013.
In 2013, the appraiser found the rent the NCC was charging the Britannia club, as well as the New Edinburgh, Rockcliffe and Lac Deschênes Sailing Club, were all too low.
“To lease these properties in the open market place would generate significantly more revenues for the NCC than the rents it is currently receiving,” reads the report.
The New Edinburgh and Rockcliffe have signed leases, which the NCC said “reflect today’s market rates.”
Last year, the yacht club successfully fought its property-tax assessment in front of the assessment review board, citing the NCC’s rent as a reason that the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation had inflated the value of the property.
The club also argued the land was limited in what could be done on the property.
The MPAC had valued the properties at over $1 million, but the assessment review board relied instead on the NCC’s rent to value the property.
“I find that the rent paid to the National Capital Commission is the best evidence of current value,” wrote the board in its decision.
The NCC declined to comment on the story, because the negotiations were still ongoing and did not say whether rents had been raised since 1994
“As we are currently in commercially confidential negotiations with the Britannia Yacht Club, it would be inappropriate to discuss the details at this time,” said Cédric Pelletier in an email.
He said the appraisals were just part of how the NCC decides what fair market rent should be.
“The appraisals you refer to are one of the tools used by our Real Estate Division to guide leasing decisions.”