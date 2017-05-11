Trudeau picks cabinet advisor to become new head of CSIS

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named David Vigneault, an advisor in Privy Council Office to lead the country’s spy agency, the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service.

Instead of reaching into the existing ranks of CSIS officials, Trudeau selected Vigneault from among his own senior cabinet advisors to the job of top spy. Vigneault is currently the assistant secretary to cabinet on security and intelligence matters, under the national security advisor.

Vigneault will take over in mid-June, at a time when CSIS and other federal security and law enforcement agencies will face a national security overhaul under the Liberal government that has promised to curb excessive powers.

Until then, Jeff Yaworski, deputy director of operations, will act in the place of director Michel Coulombe, a career CSIS operative who announced his retirement in March.

It is a speedy appointment coming just two months after Coulombe announced he would retire, unlike other vacancies such as the RCMP commissioner’s position (announced before the CSIS vacancy) and judicial vacancies which have taken PMO lengthy periods to fill.