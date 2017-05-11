Documents: Upgrading Phoenix will be a "substantial effort"

A briefing on the Phoenix pay program obtained by Metro shows that if the government gets the system up and running properly, keeping it that way may be a major hurdle.



S.I. System, an outside consultant hired by the Treasury Board to review the program, delivered a report in 2016, which Metro obtained through access to information.



The company found a few problems, but concluded that overall the program was ready to launch. The report cautions that one drawback to the system was that it would be difficult to upgrade.

Phoenix is in in effect a customized version of PeopleSoft, an IBM application, which was adapted to fit the unique needs of the federal government’s 290,000 employees.

S.I. System said the customization would make for a challenge when a new version of PeopleSoft came along.

“The long-term supportability of the Phoenix Product is also a significant concern. The number of customizations and extensions to the core PeopleSoft product suggest that upgrading to a new release will likely be a substantial effort,” the report says.



Metro asked Public Services and Procurement Canada several questions about the review and the issue. After two days and with several inquiries, the government was not able to respond.

Debi Daviau, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, which represents government IT workers, agrees that keeping the Phoenix system current could be a major challenge.

“The old system was around for 40 years and my members kept it together sometimes with Band-Aids, but it worked and it consistently worked.”

Daviau said she’s not sure whether future updates will cause Phoenix’s old problems to re-emerge.