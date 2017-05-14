Government says no challenges with Phoenix update
Outside tech consultant had raised concerns about future updates to the system.
The government is insisting a cautionary note about the ability to update Phoenix in the future is nothing to worry about.
As Metro first reported on Thursday, an outside consultant raised concerns about Phoenix’s ability to be updated in the future.
Phoenix is based on IBM’s PeopleSoft, but has been heavily upgraded and customized to reflect the complexity of paying so many different government employees
S.I. System, an outside consultant asked to review Phoenix before its launch last year, raised this as a potential problem down the line.
“The long-term supportability of the Phoenix Product is also a significant concern. The number of customizations and extensions to the core PeopleSoft product suggest that upgrading to a new release will likely be a substantial effort,” wrote the company in a report.
Public Services and Procurement Canada did not respond before Metro first wrote about the issue last week, but on Friday afternoon, three days after the initial query, the department said Phoenix had to be customized to deal with the complexity of government pay.
“Public service pay is extremely complicated. It includes some 300,000 employees across close to 100 departments, 27 collective agreements and more than 80,000 distinct rules,” said department spokesperson Pierre-Alain Bujold.
He said Phoenix has had numerous updates since its launch, without any issue so far.
“Since being launched, Phoenix has been updated several times to include additional functionality and refined processes. Each time, extensive preparatory testing was done and integration of updates was completed.”
