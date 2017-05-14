How Metro created a database of cancelled bus trips
Using tweets and publicly available tools Metro tracked the 4,530 trips taken out of service
To create a database of cancelled bus routes Metro relied on the thousands of tweets that OC Transpo sends out to alert customers about cancelled routes.
Those tweets come out of OC Transpo’s control room, which monitors routes across the city looking for and attempting to resolve problems as they crop up across the city.
Pat Scrimgeour, director, transit customer systems, said when a problem crops up the system’s operations staff flag it for the customer service team who then send out an alert through twitter and through other alerts that customers can sign up for.
Scrimgeour said the system doesn’t capture every cancellations, but he’s confident it covers most.
“We structure it that it captures most of the ones that matter most to customers,” he said.
He said sometimes the information doesn’t go out if lots of trips are being cancelled at once for a major incident, like the gas leaks from earlier this month.
He also said they aim to provide information to customer if they can change their plans or respond. In some cases people wouldn’t be able to do anything about the cancellation.
“We don’t always tell people that because there is nothing they can do with the information.”
Metro took those tweets and used a simple program from the website ifthisthenthat.com that took each tweet from the account and sent it to a spreadsheet.
Over the course of 79 days, those tweets gradually pilled up adding more data and a larger perspective on which routes are cancelled most often. Ultimately more than 5,000 tweets were in the spreadsheet that could be sorted and picked apart.
Sorting through the data we were able to count which routes are cancelled most often and present a database with the amount each route is taken out of service and how often they have to wait.