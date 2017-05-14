How Metro created a database of cancelled bus trips

Those tweets come out of OC Transpo’s control room, which monitors routes across the city looking for and attempting to resolve problems as they crop up across the city.



Pat Scrimgeour, director, transit customer systems, said when a problem crops up the system’s operations staff flag it for the customer service team who then send out an alert through twitter and through other alerts that customers can sign up for.



Scrimgeour said the system doesn’t capture every cancellations, but he’s confident it covers most.



“We structure it that it captures most of the ones that matter most to customers,” he said.



He said sometimes the information doesn’t go out if lots of trips are being cancelled at once for a major incident, like the gas leaks from earlier this month.



He also said they aim to provide information to customer if they can change their plans or respond. In some cases people wouldn’t be able to do anything about the cancellation.