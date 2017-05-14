Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up: Senators-Penguins, Game 1

1. Bobby Ryan outmuscled Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta along the boards. Then outskated him to the net before depositing a top shelf backhand over Marc-Andre Fleury’s shoulder – giving the Senators a 2-1 overtime victory.

2. Ryan becomes the first Senators player to notch two overtime game-winners in one playoff year. After an underwhelming regular season, 25 points in 62 games, the 30 year-old has earned 11 points (5g, 6a) in only 13 post-season games.

3. For the fifth consecutive weekend and fourth straight Saturday, the Senators have won in extra time.

4. Ryan was also responsible for the Senators first period goal. His behind-the-back pass to Jean-Gabriel Pageau gave the team a 1-0 lead.

5. The Senators frustrated the favoured Penguins, playing coach Guy Boucher’s 1-3-1 system to a tee. The Penguins couldn’t break through the so-called “trap.” The Senators didn’t allow the Penguins creative forwards, namely Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, time and space.

6. The Senators handed the Penguins five power play opportunities. Fortunately, their penalty kill was solid. The high-octane Penguins were held to 10 shots.

7. The Senators have staved off 14 straight power play attempts dating back to the third period of Game 4 versus the Rangers.

8. While not shorthanded, the Senators outshot 32-17 at even-strength.

9. Crossbars and posts were also a story. The Penguins hit three, including Phil Kessel’s drive off the bar with 2:55 remaining that could’ve given them a late lead. The Senators hit two of their own. Derick Brassard just missed an opportunity to put his club ahead 2-0 midway through the third period.

10. Penguins Evgeni Malkin tied the game at one on a perfect spinaround redirect of Chris Kunitz’s shot with 5:35 to go on the clock. Malkin leads all NHL playoff point-getters with 19.

11. The Senators laid their bodies on the line in the third period. After blocking shots, Cody Ceci and Mark Stone each left the ice briefly in the final 20 minutes.