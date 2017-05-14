Ottawa Senators' Bobby Ryan rises to redemption

When Bobby Ryan raised his arms in jubilation after scoring his game-winning overtime goal Saturday, there was a sense of a giant weight being lifted off his shoulders.

Ryan’s season didn’t go as planned. Production-wise, 25 points in 62 games was his worst statistically since becoming a full-time NHLer with the Ducks in 2008-09.

But for this one moment in time, the 30 year-old’s memory of an underwhelming regular season came to a sudden halt. Ryan corralled linemate Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s chip up the right side boards, outmuscled Penguins defenceman Olli Maatta at centre ice, then outskated him to the net, depositing the puck over netminder Marc-Andre Fleury.

Ryan’s marker put the Senators in the driver’s seat, giving them a 1-0 Eastern Conference final series lead over the heavily favoured Penguins. More importantly, the victory takes away Pittsburgh’s home-ice advantage.

During the post-game availability Senators coach Guy Boucher intimated Ryan had a tough year on a personal level.

His off-season was bittersweet, Ryan’s wife, Danielle gave birth to their first child, daughter Riley. Just weeks later in July, his mother, Melody, succumbed to cancer.

Melody was Ryan’s protector during his childhood and adolescence. In a much-documented story, the Ryans, then known as the Stevensons, evaded U.S. Marshals for several years while the family lived in anonymity. Dad Bob was wanted on several charges including the attempted murder of Melody.

The Stevensons stuck together for her son’s sake until Bob’s arrest. Afterwards, Melody did everything possible to further Bobby’s talented career.

Ryan was never right during the 2016-17 campaign. There was a four-game goal streak in December. However, the 2005 second overall draft selection suffered bouts of inconsistency. He was shifted from line to line, never finding a comfort level.

Ryan also attempted to play through a right finger injury that originally occurred Nov. 19. The index finger never truly healed. After possibly making it worse almost three months to the day, he was shut down for 11 games.

Upon his return, Boucher saddled the six-foot-two, 204 pounder alongside Pageau in a checking role. Boucher said Ryan performed admirably but wasn’t having any puck luck. However, prior to scoring in the Sens’ final contest of the regular season, he had failed to notch a point in 12 games.

On Saturday, Ryan became the first Senator to score two OT game-winners in one playoff year. Noting the post-season is a “refresh” and relishing the opportunity to “redeem” himself, Ryan is finally in the right frame of mind. Deleting his primary Twitter account in March likely contributed to a better overall focus, too.