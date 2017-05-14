Uber data reveals the top five delivery dishes in Ottawa

What’s your best guess for Ottawa’s favourite takeout food?

No, it isn’t shawarma, beavertails or poutine: according to data from UberEATS, the breakfast bagel from Kettleman’s Bagel Company takes the top prize.

Kettleman’s owner Craig Buckley said he wasn’t surprised they made the top of the list.

“It’s exactly what we expected,” he said. “We’re 24 hours, it’s not an expensive item, it’s easy to transport, available all day and everything else. The breakfast bagel is the most popular item in our stores too.”

The food delivery service launched by the ride-sharing company started in Ottawa just a little over a year ago, alongside companies like Skip the Dishes and Just Eat.

Buckley said while he finds there’s still occasional glitches with the app, his customers appreciate the option.

“We’re happy with it,” he said. “On rainy Sundays when people want to stay at home and watch Netflix, it’s perfect. Or if you party too much and you don’t want to go out but need something in the tummy, it’s perfect.”

In one year of ordering, UberEATS said the top five dishes ordered by Ottawa residents include the breakfast bagel, the King Eddy burger, a meat burrito from Mucho Burrito, pad thai from Social Thai and chicken souvlaki from House of Greek.

The top five cuisine categories for Ottawa were American, Italian, Mexican, Vietnamese and Middle Eastern food.

Uber says the busiest hours of the week for ordering were dinner on Friday at 6 p.m. and lunch on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The company’s data also breaks down the most popular cravings by neighbourhood: bagels come out on top in Centretown, Little Italy and Ottawa South, while Mucho Burrito scored the top spot in Westboro and Nepean.