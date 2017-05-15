Ball diamonds across the city are officially open

Play ball: baseball diamonds across the city are now officialy open, but other sports fields are being delayed due to wet weather.

“Since conditions may vary from one area of the city to another, sports organizations are encouraged to use discretion when deciding to use a ball diamond that may be saturated,” reads a release from the city.

Sporting groups are asked to not used a diamond with standing water, but to contact the City of Ottawa.

Ball diamonds might be in somewhat rougher shape until the city can use its large grooming equipment.