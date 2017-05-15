Children’s aid joins call for inquest into recent teen deaths in care facilities

The association representing Ontario children’s aid societies is joining with First Nations leaders and the province’s child advocate in calling for a coroner’s inquest into recent deaths in foster and group homes.

The deaths of five teens and one caregiver in provincially regulated residential care since last October “have deeply shaken the child welfare sector,” said the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies in a statement released Monday.

“Because of the multiple systems involved in these tragedies and the need for a full understanding of prevention strategies that need to be implemented, the OACAS supports the recent calls for an inquest,” the association said.

The appeal comes in the wake of a Star story Monday about a foster home fire near Lindsay, Ont., that trapped a 14-year-old resident and her two caregivers in a second-floor bedroom where a sliding glass door was bolted shut. Oshawa teen Kassy Finbow and caregiver Andrea Reid died as a result of the Feb. 24 blaze .

The only window — in a gable off the roof — was too small for the surviving caregiver to escape and firefighters had to smash the frame to get her out, according to the foster home’s operator.

A 17-year-old indigenous resident has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson causing bodily harm.

A spokewoman for Ontario’s Chief Coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, said the recent deaths are still under investigation and “a decision concerning an inquest has not been made.”

Four other teenaged girls — all from northern Ontario First Nations communities — have also died in provincial care in the past seven months.

On May 6, Tammy Keeash’s body was found in a Thunder Bay river in what police are treating as a drowning. The 17-year-old had missed her curfew at an area group home the previous evening.

Amy Owen, 13, took her life on April 17 while in an Ottawa group home, and Courtney Scott, 16, died four days later in a suspicious fire in an Orleans group home that is now under investigation. On Oct. 29, 2016, Kanina Sue Turtle, 15, died in Sioux Lookout and her family is still waiting for answers.

All belonged to First Nations that are part of Nishnawbe Aski Nation which is calling for an inquest into the girls’ deaths.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler has said the deaths highlight the lack of mental health and child protection services in indigenous communities which causes many First Nations young people to be placed in group homes hundreds of kilometres away from their families. When the children are removed, NAN has no idea where they go, if they have been assessed or have treatment plans, Fiddler said.

A spokeswoman for Michael Coteau, Ontario’s children and youth minister, said the coroner’s office investigates every death of a child or youth in care. Based on the findings, the ministry ensures children’s aid societies follow recommendations to prevent future deaths, said Alicia Ali.

Last week, Coteau said he is setting up teams of experts, such as the one working on the Lindsay-area foster home fire, to respond to trouble spots. He is also increasing unannounced inspections and looking to strengthen fire code requirements, as part of a larger reform “blueprint,” expected next month, to increase oversight and quality in residential services.

“We will closely monitor the impact of these initiatives and if further steps are needed we won’t hesitate to take action,” Ali said.

The association representing Ontario children’s aid societies is joining with First Nations leaders and the province’s child advocate in calling for a coroner’s inquest into recent deaths in foster and group homes.

The deaths of five teens and one caregiver in provincially regulated residential care since last October “have deeply shaken the child welfare sector,” said the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies in a statement released Monday.

“Because of the multiple systems involved in these tragedies and the need for a full understanding of prevention strategies that need to be implemented, the OACAS supports the recent calls for an inquest,” the association said.

The appeal comes in the wake of a Star story Monday about a foster home fire near Lindsay, Ont., that trapped a 14-year-old resident and her two caregivers in a second-floor bedroom where a sliding glass door was bolted shut. Oshawa teen Kassy Finbow and caregiver Andrea Reid died as a result of the Feb. 24 blaze.

The only window — in a gable off the roof — was too small for the surviving caregiver to escape and firefighters had to smash the frame to get her out, according to the foster home’s operator.

A 17-year-old indigenous resident has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson causing bodily harm.

A spokewoman for Ontario’s Chief Coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, said the recent deaths are still under investigation and “a decision concerning an inquest has not been made.”

Four other teenaged girls — all from northern Ontario First Nations communities — have also died in provincial care in the past seven months.

On May 6, Tammy Keeash’s body was found in a Thunder Bay river in what police are treating as a drowning. The 17-year-old had missed her curfew at an area group home the previous evening.

Amy Owen, 13, took her life on April 17 while in an Ottawa group home, and Courtney Scott, 16, died four days later in a suspicious fire in an Orleans group home that is now under investigation. On Oct. 29, 2016, Kanina Sue Turtle, 15, died in Sioux Lookout and her family is still waiting for answers.

All belonged to First Nations that are part of Nishnawbe Aski Nation which is calling for an inquest into the girls’ deaths.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler has said the deaths highlight the lack of mental health and child protection services in indigenous communities which causes many First Nations young people to be placed in group homes hundreds of kilometres away from their families. When the children are removed, NAN has no idea where they go, if they have been assessed or have treatment plans, Fiddler said.

A spokeswoman for Michael Coteau, Ontario’s children and youth minister, said the coroner’s office investigates every death of a child or youth in care. Based on the findings, the ministry ensures children’s aid societies follow recommendations to prevent future deaths, said Alicia Ali.

Last week, Coteau said he is setting up teams of experts, such as the one working on the Lindsay-area foster home fire, to respond to trouble spots. He is also increasing unannounced inspections and looking to strengthen fire code requirements, as part of a larger reform “blueprint,” expected next month, to increase oversight and quality in residential services.

“We will closely monitor the impact of these initiatives and if further steps are needed we won’t hesitate to take action,” Ali said.