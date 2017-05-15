OC Transpo pins traffic as culprit for most cancellations

Congestion.

Asked to sum up the cause of the 4,530 bus cancellations in 79 days that a Metro analysis uncovered, Pat Scrimgeour points to traffic. OC Transpo’s director of transit customer systems said bus trips are cancelled mostly when they can’t get where they need to be.

“It’s almost always traffic. It’s almost always a bus that can’t get to its starting point on a trip.”

Scrimgeour said the transit control centre can see these problems developing and they try to find replacement buses or ask drivers from other routes to work longer, but that’s not always possible.

“These are the ones where one of these things happens and the control centre wasn’t able to get a substitute bus here in time.”

Metro’s analysis showed local routes '7' and '1' were frequently cancelled routes. Scrimgeour said they demonstrate the problems with traffic.

“The Route 1, 7 and 12 are on busy streets,” he said. “They are always busy streets and are especially busy right now with the construction going on.”

Scrimgeour said weather is also a major problem and the days in Metro’s database with the highest cancellations were all major weather events. When 205 trips were cancelled on Feb. 13, 28 centimetres of snow had just fallen on the city.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, has been tracking the routes that go through his Ward 12 communities. He identified the same routes as Metro as being problematic. In the last two months, he said his data showed 15 per cent and 18 per cent of cancelled trips, respectively, were in his area.

“I think that is high because I don’t represent 20 per cent of the city’s population,” he said. He said a cancelled local route can really delay people’s day.

“That gets you really late into downtown, plus you compound all of the riders that would like that bus, but cannot get on.”