One person killed in crash on Mitch Owens Drive
Dump truck and car collided leading to fire.
One person is dead following a crash between a dump truck and a car on Mitch Owens Drive this morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at 10:47 a.m., after multiple 911 calls came in reporting the collision that lead to a fire. Ottawa Fire extinguished the two vehicles, which had caught far.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital, while the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police were asking people to detour around the area, which they expected to be closed for several hours.