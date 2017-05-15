Ottawa police arrest man in fatal hit and run on Woodroffe

Ottawa police have a charged a man in connection with a hit and run on Woodroffe Avenue last Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was killed in the crash at the corner of Woodroffe Avenue and Norice Street, when his Honda Civic was t-boned on the passenger side by a white Hyundai Elantra.

Earlier, police had said the male driver of the Hyundai Elantra had fled the scene on foot, before police arrived.

Jakob Wham, 20-years-old of Ottawa, was arrested Sunday evening, and charged with criminal negligence causing death, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to a police release.