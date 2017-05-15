Ottawa weather set to improve finally this week
Rainy days are in the past, with warm temperatures set for week ahead.
After a spring with rains that seemed unwilling to end, Ottawa can look forward to some warmer temperatures this week.
The higher temperatures and lack of rain should see flooded waterways across the region continue to recede.
The mercury is set to rise to 21C on Tuesday and then soar to 29C on Wednesday, with a healthy amount of sunshine on both days.
Ottawa has seen a consistent downpour of rain through April and May so far this year, with 147.6 millimetres falling in April and 116.8 in May, well above usual averages.
It also rained more often in those months, with some moisture falling 19 out of 30 days in April and nine out of 15 in May, according to Environment Canada’s records.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm on Thursday evening.