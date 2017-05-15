Ottawa weather set to improve finally this week

After a spring with rains that seemed unwilling to end, Ottawa can look forward to some warmer temperatures this week.



The higher temperatures and lack of rain should see flooded waterways across the region continue to recede.

The mercury is set to rise to 21C on Tuesday and then soar to 29C on Wednesday, with a healthy amount of sunshine on both days.



Ottawa has seen a consistent downpour of rain through April and May so far this year, with 147.6 millimetres falling in April and 116.8 in May, well above usual averages.

