Two OC Transpo special constables under investigation after arrest, using force

OC Transpo has confirmed it's investigating two of its special constables after an arrest near Lincoln Fields Station.

James Babe, chief special constable, said the transit service takes the incident, which happened last Wednesday night, seriously.

“What I’m doing is I’m gathering facts of what occurred and then I share that with Ottawa Police Service, asking them to do the investigation. That way the investigation is independent and transparent,” he said.

The two OC Transpo special constables involved have not been named.

A 4:29 minute video of the arrest was posted to YouTube. The video is dark and begins with the man on the ground. It does not show what led up to the arrest.

In it, the constables can be seen pinning a young man to the ground, his head on the pavement. He can be heard asking for help at least four times, and one constable is heard saying “give me your arm.”

At point, a constable makes a swift movement towards the man, who can be heard grunting. Two apparent friends of the man under arrest, can be heard yelling about excessive use of force.

Babe confirmed he has seen the video.

He said the incident started near the station and there was a foot chase off-property to the nearby Lincoln Heights neighbourhood. According to a voice in the video, the arrest happened at Richmond and Assaly Roads.

As peace officers, OC Transpo special constables have the same powers of arrest as police officers, according to Babe, and they receive annual use of force training.