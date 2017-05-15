Uber data reveals what you’d expect: most trips start or end in the core

The recently released six-month update of that data reveals what you’d expect, most Uber trips either start or end in the core.

According to the data, between Oct. 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, more than 1.4 million trips originated in Wards 12 (Rideau-Vanier), 14 (Somerset) and 17 (Capital).

Ward 12 Coun. Mathieu Fleury said he is not surprised his ward is among the most popular areas for Uber, given that it includes both the Byward Market and University of Ottawa.

“I think transit in that location is very good, but if some reason a transfer point becomes a challenge, I’m not surprised to see that level of numbers,” he said, adding he believes it’s also a reflection of drivers choosing not to drink and drive, if they’re out at the bars in the market.

He said those areas were also traditionally the most popular areas for taxis.

“Let’s keep in mind that the goal of allowing private transportation companies is to improve the service, is to bring in competition, so that’s demonstrated that,” he said, adding that hopefully the city will get more providers in the future.

How the data breaks down

The distribution between trip origin (pick-up location) and trip destination (drop-off location) is similar.

Of the total trips requested in that period, 36.4 per cent originated in the downtown area, while 32.4 per cent ended there, the update says.

Meanwhile, 52.7 per cent of trips originated inside the Greenbelt (excluding downtown) and 52 per cent of trips ended there.

Broken down by ward, Wards 12, 14, and 17, each had between 200,001 and 575,000 pickups and drop-offs.

While Wards 8 (College), 10 (Gloucester-Southgate), 15 (Kitchissippi) and 18 (Alta Vista), each had between 150,001 and 200,000 trips in each direction either start or end within their boundaries.

Meanwhile, more people asked to be picked up than dropped off in Ward 16 (River). It had 150,001 to 200,000 pick-ups, but only 75,001 to 150,000 drop-offs.

All the other wards had 75,000 or fewer trips in either direction.