Carleton University appoints Alastair Summerlee as new interim president
Summerlee is the former president and vice-chancellor of the University of Guelph.
Carleton University has appointed Alastair Summerlee as the school’s interim president and vice-chancellor.
Summerlee will replace former president Roseann Runte, who resigned in March to take on a new position leading the Canada Foundation for Innovation.
He served as president and vice-chancellor of the University of Guelph from 2003 to 2014 after an academic career in biomedical sciences. Summerlee will be the school’s 14th president and will start August 1.
“Alastair Summerlee is a seasoned university president and a scholar who has a proven track record having served two full terms as president and vice-chancellor at the University of Guelph,” said Chris Carruthers, chair of the Board of Governors, in a statement.
“His leadership experience, combined with his commitment to social justice and international development, will bring great value to the Carleton community.”
