First details of Ottawa Police diversity audit coming next week

The first outlines of the Ottawa Police diversity audit announced in January will be released next week.

It will focus on both the internal practices, like recruitment, hiring and retention, as well as external practices, like community policing.

“We’re in the preliminary stages of framing out exactly what the expectations [are] and who should be involved in the community,” Chief Charles Bordeleau said, adding the force has met with several community groups to get their input.

He said the diversity audit is one component of the force’s multi-year action plan developed in response to Traffic Stop Race Data Collection Project, a study that analyzed the police’s traffic stop data, including the race of drivers.

Bordeleau said they will be hiring an independent expert to lead the audit, similar to the gender audit they completed last November, will be researching other forces to gather best practices.