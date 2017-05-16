Jack Johnson set to cook up Banana Pancakes for CityFolk

Banana Pancakes, anyone?

If ever there was a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy at CityFolk, it will go sideways quick, especially when pro surfer turned folk artist Jack Johnson kicks off his JJ casuals, and takes over the stage on the festival’s opening night.

“Jack Johnson is one of those artists that has been on our radar for a long time,” says festival Executive and Artistic Director Mark Monahan.

“And over the last eight or nine years, he hasn’t toured very much, so we are very happy to have him at the festival this year.”

Monahan praised Johnson’s ability to “set the vibe” at his shows, as the upbeat, campfire-style musician isn’t too soft on the folksy side, and isn’t to edgy when it comes to rocking – he lands right in the middle with his soft acoustic flare, creating an inclusive concert that caters to a broad audience.

It’s a similar theme as you move down the CityFolk lineup, which was announced Tuesday, with names like Father John Misty, Amanda Marshall, Corb Lund, Post Malone, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Broken Social Scene all brewing up to a mean boil that will start to spill out of the sonic pot September 13.

But perhaps most intriguing is the fact that CityFolk booked Michigan-based singer songwriter Rodriguez, the subject of the popular Netflix documentary Searching for Sugar Man.

“As soon as I watched Searching for Sugar Man, I immediately thought, ‘oh, he would be great for CityFolk,” adds Monahan. So, he went out and booked one of the most mysterious artists on the planet – and he can’t wait to see what he cooks up.

“Just the whole mystique around him is really amazing.”

The fest dips into some hip hop with New York rapper Post Malone before getting very loud for Brooklyn-based indie rockers Big Thief. The New York foursome has been gaining international fame since dropping their first album, Masterpiece, in 2016. Don’t miss this one.

And, of course, what would CityFolk be without a Fred Penner show? The popular children’s entertainer is back by popular demand – so, there is really no excuse for parents to not show up – and there will be beer.

Filling out the rest of the fest is Matt Mays, Margo Price, Allan Rayman, Bahamas; Ruth B, Royal Canoe, Philosopher Kings, Son Little Lucy Dacus; Tank and The Bangas; Common Deer; Dead Flowers and more.