Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up: Senators-Penguins, Game 2

1. Penguins Phil Kessel tallied the lone goal of the game with 6:55 remaining – earning his club a split with the Senators.

2. Kessel snapped home his sixth marker of the post-season after Senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau blocked his initial shot, which landed right back on his stick.

3. Kessel’s goal ended a night of frustration for the 30 year old that could be seen bickering with teammates, mainly Evgeni Malkin at times. Not unlike Game 2 of Senators-Bruins when Erik Karlsson had words with Derick Brassard before linking up for a momentous goal.

4. The story was the lack of push by the Senators for large increments in the game.

5. After an opening period which saw the team outshoot Penguins 10-8, the Senators fired only 13 in the final 40 minutes. Penguins totalled 29.

6. The Senators did not have a shot on goal in the third period until Zack Smith’s backhand at the 15:06 mark, ended up with seven in the frame. The club went a stretch of 18:53 with nary a puck denting Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

7. One reason for the lack of shots was their playoff low 38 per cent on faceoff draws. Senator Brassard was 1-10 on draws. Conversely former Senator Matt Cullen was 11-2 or 85 per cent in the dots.

8. The Senators had a pair of scoring opportunities after Craig Anderson was pulled for an extra attacker; Pageau off a redirect and Mike Hoffman’s one-timer caught Fleury’s chest protector.

9. Game 2 was physical from the outset. Senator Dion Phaneuf leveled Penguin Bryan Rust with heavy check early. While Hoffman’s nudge of Justin Schultz into the boards was costly. The Penguins defenseman appeared to injure his right shoulder on the play. Neither Rust nor Schultz returned for the home team.

10. Per NHL stats: Penguins outhit the Senators 50-36. Penguins Steve Wilson led all players with 10. Phaneuf was credited with five.

11. It would be a huge loss for Penguins if Schultz misses time. The offensive d-man earned 51 points during the regular season. The club is already without Kris Letang. Veteran Trevor Daley who’s battled injury for the past two games may be available for Game 3, as is Mark Streit.

12. Viktor Stalberg skated Monday morning, but was out of the Senators lineup for the second straight game.

13. One good sign for the Senators is the strength of their penalty kill. The unit has thwarted 15 straight opposition power plays and is operating at 89.2 per cent – tops among remaining playoff teams.